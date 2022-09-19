Byron Murphy Jr. nearly pulls a DeSean Jackson on winning touchdown

Byron Murphy Jr. helped the Arizona Cardinals pull off a huge comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, though he narrowly committed a big blunder himself.

The Cardinals came back from down 20-0 at the half and scored 14 points in the 4th quarter to tie the game and send it to OT tied at 23.

Then in overtime, the Raiders were driving into field goal range before Hunter Renfrow lost a fumble. Murphy scooped up the fumble and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown.

SCOOP AND SCORE FOR THE WIN! Cardinals score 22 unanswered points in the 4th quarter and OT to win! #AZvsLV pic.twitter.com/9sHEfc3Bhl — NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022

The play was reviewed, with officials paying close attention to whether Murphy lost the ball before crossing the plane of the end zone.

Closer than expected to a Desean Jackson at the goal line. pic.twitter.com/6c0WFqt31N — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 18, 2022

Luckily for the Cardinals, Murphy held the ball long enough after crossing the goal line that the touchdown counted.

What an absolute choke job by the Raiders, who are now 0-2.