Caleb Williams calls out Lions defender over controversial tackle

Caleb Williams was predictably not thrilled about his near-calamity during the third quarter of Thursday’s game.

The Chicago Bears quarterback was hit on a controversial play by Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell as he was scrambling to get a first down. Just before the sideline, Campbell hit Williams above the left knee area, resulting in Williams crumpling awkwardly to the turf.

That did not look good for Caleb Williams pic.twitter.com/sC6ycn54Cr — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 28, 2024

This is why folks coach sliding. Caleb Williams pic.twitter.com/FbffkBu263 — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) November 28, 2024

Remarkably though, Williams, who went for evaluation in the medical tent, returned to the contest without missing a single snap and went on to throw three second-half touchdowns for the Bears.

After the game, which Chicago ultimately lost 23-20, Williams was asked about his knee and proceeded to call Campbell out over the play.

“Knee’s fine,” said Williams, per PFT. “That play was funky. [Let’s] just put it that way. I didn’t really appreciate the play. He just kind of dove straight at my knee. So I didn’t really get that.

“Definitely kind of frustrated about that one,” Williams added. “Knee’s good. Nothing wrong with it. Think I just got a bruise. But the play was funky.”

Williams understandably might not have liked the tackle, but it was actually a perfectly clean hit as Williams was an active runner on the play and failed to slide or otherwise give himself up. The rookie Williams was also his own worst enemy with his terrible clock management that cost the Bears the game in the end.