Reporter explains why Caleb Williams is wearing a cast

Caleb Williams is wearing a cast on his right hand, but the matter is not as bad as it looks.

Williams on Saturday attended USC’s home men’s basketball game against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif. The Trojans lost 84-69 as Williams looked on from premium courtside seats.

People noticed at the former USC quarterback had the cast on his hand and were wondering about it.

NFL Media reporter Ian Rapoport explained that Williams had a cyst removed from his hand. The matter was described as “minor.”

#Bears QB Caleb Williams had a cyst removed, which is why he’s wearing the cast on his hand. It’s minor, he’s fine. https://t.co/DAyuhtwdtD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2025

Williams began his college career at Oklahoma in 2021 and then transferred to USC when Lincoln Riley left the Sooners for the Trojans. Williams played two seasons at USC and won the Heisman Trophy with them in 2022. He passed for 10,082 yards and 93 touchdowns during his college career and rushed for 966 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Williams was the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s NFL draft by the Bears. He got off to a strong start as a rookie and began the season 4-2. However, the Bears went on to lose 10 games in a row before winning their season finale to finish 5-12. Williams passed for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and 6 interceptions during the season.

All the losing weighed on Williams.

“This is my first time being part of something like this, of losing and this streak going, so I ask questions to the guys that may have lost a bunch of games in a row like this or had losing seasons,” Williams said in mid-December. “I ask them questions because the more knowledge that I have prepares me for the future if this ever comes close to something like this again.”

Chicago did secure a win over Green Bay in Week 18 to help them finish the season on a better note. The Bears are now searching for a new head coach. Caleb Williams’ presence on the team will likely play a big role in enticing the next coach to take the job.