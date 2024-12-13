Caleb Williams has incredibly depressing quote about Bears’ season

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is enduring one of the toughest seasons of his football career, and it certainly seems to be taking a toll on him.

Williams offered up one of the saddest quotes of the season on Thursday about the Bears’ recent struggles. Chicago has lost seven consecutive games, and Williams admitted he has solicited advice from veteran players on how to deal with losing that much.

“This is my first time being part of something like this, of losing and this streak going, so I ask questions to the guys that may have lost a bunch of games in a row like this or had losing seasons,” Williams said. “I ask them questions because the more knowledge that I have prepares me for the future if this ever comes close to something like this again.”

Williams certainly did not intend it as a slight, but the comment about asking Bears veterans who have lost a lot in the past for advice is not exactly a great reflection on the organization. He unfortunately has a point, though. The Bears have not had a winning season since 2018 and are one defeat away from a fourth straight season with at least 10 losses.

The Bears have already fired head coach Matt Eberflus and will be looking for a new leader in the offseason. They appear to have a franchise quarterback in Williams, but they have allowed him to take 56 sacks in 13 games. The locker room has been frustrated for weeks. They also play in the toughest division in the NFL. There is some reason for optimism due to the core of the team, but Williams might not necessarily be wrong to prep himself in the event this becomes the norm for at least another year or two.