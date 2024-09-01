Caleb Williams keeps his Heisman Trophy in surprising place

Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and keeps the coveted hardware in a surprising place.

Williams, who has since become the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and is entering his rookie season with the Chicago Bears, shared some photos on Instagram Saturday. One of the photos revealed the location of the trophy. It’s placed on top of a drawer, in between two Lego sets.

Caleb Williams displaying his Heisman Trophy in between 2 LEGO sets is incredible. (Via Caleb Williams' IG) pic.twitter.com/UALkbH35Qs — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 31, 2024

The Lego set on the left appears to be Tony Stark’s tower, which costs about $500. The other set appears to be a castle.

It’s surprising to see such a significant trophy sitting in such a simple space like that between some Lego sets. Maybe his next project will be putting together an actual trophy room/case, though he may feel he needs to start racking up more accolades in the NFL first.

The Bears open their season on Sunday, Sept. 8 at home against the Titans.