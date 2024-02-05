Caleb Williams reacts to Kliff Kingsbury landing Commanders’ OC job

Let the Caleb Williams-to-Washington speculation begin.

The Washington Commanders on Sunday hired Kliff Kingsbury to be their offensive coordinator. Kingsbury, who was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2019 to 2022, spent this past year as quarterbacks coach and senior offensive analyst at USC.

The projected No. 1 overall pick congratulated his former coach in a post on Instagram after the news went public.

“My dawg congrats,” Williams captioned his post.

Caleb Williams congratulates Kliff Kingsbury on getting the #Commanders OC job: pic.twitter.com/mBbr5ityH2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 5, 2024

The Commanders currently have the second overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft just behind the Chicago Bears. The Bears traded away the first overall pick in last year’s draft to build around current starting QB Justin Fields.

Whether Chicago wants to double down on last year’s trade remains a lingering questions for the Bears.

Washington would likely have to give up a significant package to trade up to first. But spectators on social media were already quick to begin speculating about a potential move in the works.

This fan base will lose their s*** if the Commanders can somehow find a way to get Caleb Williams. Like RG3 level crazy. pic.twitter.com/MeKsexniRW — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 5, 2024

Ryan Poles doesn't care if the Washington Commanders hired Caleb Williams Daddy. If you want the 1st pick, its gonna cost you pic.twitter.com/x5isBjJUiq — Black Ditka (@LostHebrew_Dre) February 5, 2024

Caleb Williams initials are CW. If you reverse them its WC, Washington Commanders… https://t.co/mH6mxnhzuI pic.twitter.com/FxHRdR9N5v — Chris ßrinton (@cjbrinton) February 5, 2024

The Commanders swooped in to sign Kingsbury after the 44-year-old coach’s negotiations with the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly fell apart.

Whether or not a Commanders-Bears trade manifests between now and the draft in April, the Commanders will have at least two tantalizing QB prospects to choose from in Williams and North Carolina QB Drake Maye. Only one of them, however, was previously coached by their current OC.