Kliff Kingsbury pulls stunning move with Raiders

Kliff Kingsbury appears to have had a late change in plans with regard to one offensive coordinator job.

Kingsbury has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive coordinator position, his agent told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Earlier this week, it had been reported that the two sides were working on finalizing a deal.

A twist in Las Vegas: Kliff Kingsbury has withdrawn himself from consideration for the offensive coordinator job of the Raiders, per his agent @ErikBurkhardt. pic.twitter.com/IKmSPT7PaM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2024

Considering how far down the line a deal seemed to be, this definitely comes as a surprise. It is possible that the two sides simply failed to agree to terms, but in light of what has been said about Kingsbury, it is perhaps more likely that he is in the running for another job that he prefers to the Raiders one.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks are the only other teams that currently have offensive coordinator openings, though the Chargers have been linked to one candidate in particular. As for the Raiders, they will have to go back to the drawing board to fill what will be a key position on new coach Antonio Pierce’s staff.

Kingsbury, the former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, spent last season as an offensive assistant at USC.