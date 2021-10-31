Calvin Ridley stepping away from football to address mental health
Calvin Ridley missed Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers due to a personal issue, and now he is elaborating further on his absence.
The Atlanta Falcons receiver released a statement on Twitter saying that he needed to step away from football to address his mental well-being. Ridley added that “the past few weeks have been very challenging” and that the break “will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future.”
— CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) October 31, 2021
Ridley, an All-Pro in 2020, had put some big expectations on himself as the Falcons’ No. 1 receiver. But the 26-year-old’s numbers were down this year with just 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns through five games.
Atlanta entered play on Sunday at 3-3 on the season. They already had their bye in Week 6, so it sounds like they should prepare to be without the former first-rounder Ridley indefinitely.
