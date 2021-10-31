Calvin Ridley stepping away from football to address mental health

Calvin Ridley missed Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers due to a personal issue, and now he is elaborating further on his absence.

The Atlanta Falcons receiver released a statement on Twitter saying that he needed to step away from football to address his mental well-being. Ridley added that “the past few weeks have been very challenging” and that the break “will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future.”

Ridley, an All-Pro in 2020, had put some big expectations on himself as the Falcons’ No. 1 receiver. But the 26-year-old’s numbers were down this year with just 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns through five games.

Atlanta entered play on Sunday at 3-3 on the season. They already had their bye in Week 6, so it sounds like they should prepare to be without the former first-rounder Ridley indefinitely.

Photo: Mar 2, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Calvin Ridley speaks to the media during the 2018 NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports