Cam Heyward gets 4-year contract extension from Steelers

Cam Heyward is getting paid by Pittsburgh.

Heyward and the Steelers are finalizing a four-year contract extension, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday.

Heyward was entering the final season of a 6-year, $59.2 million contract signed with the team in 2015. The sides worked to keep the defensive lineman under contract for longer than that.

The extension will go on top of the final year of his current deal, which means Heyward will be under contract through 2024. He is receiving $65.6 million in new money and will be set to earn $75.1 million over the next five years.

Heyward seems to only be getting better with age. The 31-year-old had a career-high 83 tackles and 23 quarterback hits last season. He also had nine sacks.

Heyward has made the Pro Bowl the last three seasons and was honored as a first-team All-Pro in two of the years. He has been recognized as one of the best players at his position.

The extension coming before the start of the season fits in with Pittsburgh’s preference to not negotiate deals in-season.