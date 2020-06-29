Report: Cam Newton 100 percent healthy entering 2020 season

Cam Newton has plenty to prove now that he has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, but how he performs with his new team will depend largely upon his health. For the time being, that is apparently not an issue for the former NFL MVP.

ESPN’s Stephania Bell said on “NFL Live” Monday that Newton is fully recovered from the foot surgery he underwent last year and is 100 percent healthy heading into the 2020 season.

On Cam Newton looking healthy: “He is quite well recovered from the foot .. as far as his health, I think right now going into the season, he’s 100%,” @Stephania_ESPN on NFL Live. — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) June 29, 2020

In addition to the Lisfranc injury he suffered last year, Newton also had shoulder issues in 2018. He was shut down late in the season after he was unable to get the ball far enough down the field for a Hail Mary.

Even if Newton is 100 percent healthy at the moment, Lisfranc injuries carry a strong risk of being re-aggravated. That is one of the reasons Newton drew very little interest from teams and had to settle on a one-year, league minimum deal with the Patriots.

Obviously, the Newton signing could pay off huge for New England if he stays healthy. Newton is still just 31, so he should have plenty of good football left in him. Staying on the field will be the most important thing for him in 2020.