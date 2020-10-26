Cam Newton addresses questions about his shoulder

Cam Newton has played so poorly over the past two games that people are starting to wonder if he may be dealing with an injury, but the New England Patriots quarterback insists that is not the case.

Following Sunday’s blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Newton was asked about his throwing mechanics and how his right shoulder feels. The former MVP said his energy level has been an issue but not his health.

Cam Newton on health of his right throwing shoulder: “It’s fine.” Asked about mechanics, he said it is more about him pressing too much. “The energy has definitely been off for me. At times it’s not rewarding just going out there with this aura about yourself that’s not you.” — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 26, 2020

Newton appeared to short-arm several throws on Sunday, and many people felt he was throwing the ball similarly to when he battled shoulder issues with the Carolina Panthers. Newton has had two surgeries on his right shoulder, though he was said to be 100 percent healthy when the Patriots signed him.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Sunday that Newton is “absolutely” the starter going forward despite being benched for Jarrett Stidham against the Niners.

Newton completed 9-of-15 passes for 98 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions in the 33-6 loss. He also threw two picks against the Denver Broncos last week, giving him five interceptions and no touchdowns over his past two games. The Patriots are reportedly looking to make a significant move before the trade deadline, but Newton needs to play much better to keep his job.

