Video of Cam Newton in fight after being attacked goes viral

A video of Cam Newton taking on some attackers during a fight went viral on Sunday.

The former NFL MVP was standing in front of a tent for “WBS,” which is an online football apparel brand that stands for We Ball Sports. A video shows Newton trying to hold off about three guys when someone else comes in from the side and hits him. Newton tossed aside one of the people, had another in a headlock, and was able to get most of the people away from him before people stepped in to break things up. He didn’t even throw a punch in the clip that went viral.

Cam Newton fighting the TSP dudes ??? 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/peEdkhh0dR — Van (@vanman_1000) February 25, 2024

Very few details were available regarding the fight outside of what was captured on video. TMZ Sports reported that the incident appeared to take place at the Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Atlanta. Newton may have been there for his C1N foundation, which is a 7-on-7 football league.

People were impressed by how well the former Carolina Panthers quarterback handled himself while being attacked by several people. They were most impressed that Newton’s hat managed to stay on.

Cam Newton took one dude & tossed him off stage, then proceeded to put one dude in a bear hug while grabbing another by the dreads & slung him like a kid all while his hat never came off his head. Stop thinking y’all can put hands on pro athletes!!! — Mike Cyprien (@CoachCyp_NOLA) February 25, 2024

Cam Newton the only dude who doesn’t have to take off his hat when riding a roller coaster pic.twitter.com/2AFfPNhPYp — Will Compton (@_willcompton) February 25, 2024

Newton has mostly received attention recently for his bold takes on some of today’s NFL quarterbacks. This time he’s receiving attention for the big fight.