Cam Newton gave teammate Isaiah Wynn a funny nickname

Cam Newton is taking on a leadership role with the New England Patriots, and that includes giving his teammates nicknames. In fact, the Patriots quarterback already gave one of his protectors a funny and funny new nickname.

Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn confirmed this week that Newton nicknamed him “Winnie the Pooh.”

No, Wynn does not resemble the fictional bear. And we doubt that he enjoys to eat raw “hunny.”

But Wynn is a large dude and the name is just too easy.

Wynn was a first-round pick by New England in 2018. He suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in the preseason of his rookie year. Then he missed half the season last year with a toe injury. This season he is looking to prove that he has some durability and ability to protect Newton.