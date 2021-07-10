Cam Newton holds improbable title with veteran RBs still unsigned

Cam Newton had the worst season of his career with the New England Patriots last year, but the former NFL MVP still leads all active players in one major category — and it has nothing to do with throwing the football.

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk made an interesting observation about the current list of active NFL players with the most career rushing touchdowns. Newton, who has 70 scores on the ground, is at the top.

Granted, that could change before the 2021 season even begins. Newton ranks fourth in rushing scores among players who were active last year. Adrian Peterson (118), Frank Gore (81) and LeSean McCoy (73) all have more rushing touchdowns than Newton. All three are free agents and want to play this season, though there is no guarantee that they find work.

Newton probably isn’t too concerned with his place among the NFL’s rushing touchdown leaders. The Patriots’ Week 1 starting job is his to lose, but some of the things that have been said about rookie Mac Jones are noteworthy. Newton will have his hands full holding off the former Alabama star, and he has to prove he can be a much better passer — not rusher — than he was in 2020.