Cam Newton out five days due to ‘misunderstanding’ with COVID protocols

Cam Newton is competing with rookie Mac Jones for the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback job, but the former NFL MVP is going to miss some important reps in practice this week.

Newton has been ruled ineligible to practice for five days due to COVID-19 protocols. The Patriots announced the news in a statement on Monday and explained that Newton traveled out of the New England area on Saturday for a team-approved medical treatment. As the Patriots described it, there was a “misunderstanding” about COVID-19 tests that are conducted away from team facilities.

Here’s the full statement:

Cam Newton is not at practice this morning and the Patriots have released this statement explaining why: pic.twitter.com/VmY989fTpE — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 23, 2021

The NFL only restricts travel for unvaccinated players. Newton has been asked by reporters if he is vaccinated but said it is a personal issue that he does not want to speak about publicly. The 32-year-old missed some time last season after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Patriots are holding joint practices with the New York Giants this week. Mac Jones will likely get most — if not all — of the first team reps while Newton is out.

Bill Belichick has not yet named a starter for Week 1. The coach offered some thoughts on the competition on Monday.