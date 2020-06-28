Cam Newton agrees to one-year contract with Patriots

Cam Newton and the New England Patriots have been frequently linked, but it appeared that no signing was likely. Things have clearly changed.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Newton agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots to compete for the team’s starting quarterback job.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has reached agreement on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the New England Patriots, league sources tell @mortreport and me. Newton now will step into the mix to try to help replace former Patriots’ QB Tom Brady. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2020

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Newton can earn up to $7.5 million in 2020.

This is a surprise. The Patriots had been the odds-on favorites to sign Newton for much of the offseason, but reporting consistently indicated that the organization simply was not targeting him. Part of that was down to the team’s limited cap space, and it seemed unlikely that the Patriots could meet his asking price. That said, as one former New England executive warned, Bill Belichick is always eyeing talent at a discount, and grabbing a former MVP quarterback for less than $10 million qualifies. It makes even more sense considering how untested the Patriots’ quarterback room is.

Because of the cap situation, the Patriots will likely have to make some roster moves in order to fit Newton’s contract on the books.

Newton missed all but two games of the 2019 season due to a foot injury. He was most recently fully healthy in 2018, when he threw for 3,395 yards and 24 touchdowns. The 31-year-old will definitely expect to win the starting role in camp ahead of Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.