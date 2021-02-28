Cam Newton could return to Patriots in 2021?

Amid all the chatter about the New England Patriots’ quarterback position, some may be overlooking the guy who was there for them in 2020.

Sources told Ben Volin of the Boston Globe that Patriots coach Bill Belichick has “done nothing but rave” about Cam Newton and the effort the quarterback put in during the 2020 season. The same sources added that it would not surprise them if the Patriots brought Newton back for 2021.

This is slightly surprising considering how much Newton struggled with the Patriots in 2020. The 31-year-old threw for only 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns against ten interceptions in 15 games, and the Patriots went 7-8 with him starting under center. Newton thinks he knows why he was so mediocre, though, so perhaps a second year with New England would solve some of these problems.

Others have a very different view of how the Patriots’ 2021 quarterback situation will develop. If Belichick really likes Newton this much, though, the chances of a return may be better than previously thought.