Cam Newton rips Panthers for acting like he requested a trade

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers are headed for a divorce, and it does not sound like it will be an amicable one.

The Panthers announced on Tuesday that they have given Newton permission to seek a trade. Not long after, Newton took to Instagram to rip the team for making it seem like he is the one who wants to part ways and not the other way around. In an Instagram comment on the post the Panthers created saying they have “given Cam Newton permission to seek a trade,” Newton told the team not to “manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this.”

“Stop with the word play. I never asked for it,” Newton wrote in his typical unique font pattern. “There is no dodging this one. I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys. Please do not try and play me or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this. You forced me into this.”

Newton may have asked for the trade, but he likely would have preferred to remain with the Panthers if he were still in their plans. The former NFL MVP had a close relationship with Ron Rivera, and it sounds like new head coach Matt Rhule already has a replacement for Newton in mind.

There are almost always hard feelings when a franchise parts ways with a star quarterback, and we have already seen the Patriots try to point the finger at Tom Brady now that he is leaving New England. Newton isn’t about to let the Panthers do the same with him.