Cam Newton taunted by Washington player after loss

Cam Newton’s first home game back with the Carolina Panthers did not go to plan, much to the delight of the Washington Football Team.

Washington came away with a 27-21 road win at Carolina on Sunday, and they limited Newton in the process. The Panthers quarterback did throw for a pair of touchdowns and run for another, but was limited to 235 total yards on the day.

That was a big win for the Washington defense. They knew it, too, as ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin overheard one player gloating a bit heading into the locker room.

A VERY happy Washington Football Team heading into the locker room right now… Overheard one player shout: “I thought he was BACK?!” — KimberLEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) November 21, 2021

Yes, that is mocking Newton’s proclamation after scoring a touchdown last week. That might just get back to the Panthers quarterback.

The fact is that Newton just isn’t what he used to be. He’s not as explosive as he once was. That doesn’t mean he can’t be a successful NFL quarterback, and there’s still plenty of fun nostalgia about his return to Carolina. The glory days of 2015 aren’t coming back with him, though.