Video shows Cam Newton as team leader in first game with Panthers

Cam Newton appears to be providing a major energy boost to the Carolina Panthers in his first game with the team.

Newton rejoined the Panthers this week as a free agent after initially departing the organization after the 2019 season. The quarterback didn’t start the game, but is already taking control and providing leadership on the sideline.

Cam Newton is already a leader for the Panthers. Immediately. #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/xe0QB7IFxn — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) November 14, 2021

The Panthers might not have necessarily brought Newton in for his leadership. With Sam Darnold on injured reserve, they needed an experienced quarterback, and Newton certainly knows the organization. This may just be a perk, but it’s a very welcome one. Coaches love it when players can step up in this fashion and do parts of their job for them.

This isn’t just for show, either. Newton is thrilled to be back with the Panthers, as evidenced by his celebration after scoring the first of his two touchdowns against Arizona on Sunday.

Photo: Aug 22, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up prior to the start of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports