Cam Newton put in significant work on this skill during offseason

After a rough 2020 season, it sounds like Cam Newton has spent the offseason getting back to basics in preparation for 2021.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Newton quietly spent the offseason rebuilding some fundamentals with the help of a throwing coach. The work appears to have paid dividends, as some players who also played with the New England Patriots quarterback last season noticed a difference during voluntary workouts last week.

Newton completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts in 2020, but only racked up 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns. Part of that came down to a lack of weapons and a more conservative gameplan, though that second factor may have been in response to Newton’s issues, not a cause of them.

The veteran quarterback will have to fend off rookie Mac Jones if he wants to keep the Patriots’ starting job. He’s named one reason he thinks he could be better this year, and if this work pays off, he might end up fairly well-positioned to start again.