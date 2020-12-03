Cam Newton gives vague response about injury status

Cam Newton isn’t giving away much about the abdominal injury that is limiting him in practice this week.

The New England Patriots quarterback offered a pretty vague response Thursday when asked about his health status, noting that he was prepared to do whatever team trainers feel is best.

“I’m feeling as good as I should be feeling,” Newton said, via Michael Giardi of NFL Network.

It’s anyone’s guess what that means. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Newton is hurting more than he’s been letting on based on his performances, though. He has yet to throw for more than one touchdown in a game this year, and he’s only thrown for over 200 yards three times all season. His rushing totals have also diminished lately. There has even been questions about whether the Patriots should stick with him as the starter.