Jags OL issues statement after being suspended for violating PED policy

The NFL on Thursday suspended Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cam Robinson four games to start the 2023 season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Robinson will miss the team’s first four games of the season, which includes matchups at the Indianapolis Colts, and then home against the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons.

Robinson will be eligible to be activated by the Jags after Week 4 in time for the team’s Week 5 game at the Buffalo Bills.

Robinson, who has been with the Jags since they drafted him No. 34 overall in 2017, issued a statement in response to the suspension.

“As a veteran leader in the locker room, I always want to set a good example and my actions in this instance are not a reflection of that goal. I apologize to the fans, my coaches and, most importantly, my teammates. It hurts me that I cannot be out there with my brothers at the start of the regular season. I will attack training camp the same way I have for the last six seasons, to make sure I am ready both mentally and physically,” Robinson said.

The 27-year-old has started 75 games over his career, playing in 14 games in three of the last four seasons. He missed the final five games last season (three regular season and two playoff games) due to a knee injury.

Robinson is making $16 million in base salary this season, so the suspension will cost him $3.55 million and also void the guaranteed money he has remaining on the three-year deal he signed last year.

While Robinson is out, first-round pick Anton Harrison and Walker Little could see action at left tackle.