Report: Cameron Wake expected to retire from NFL

Cameron Wake’s NFL career is coming to a close, according to a report.

WEEI’s Courtney Fallon says she is hearing that Wake is expected to retire.

Hearing tonight that former #Titans and #Dolphins longtime DE Cameron Wake is expected to retire, per source. — Courtney Fallon (@CourtneyFallon_) March 22, 2020

Wake, 38, was released by the Titans earlier this month. The pass rusher had 2.5 sacks in nine games last season for Tennessee but ended up on injured reserve.

Wake said in December that he planned to keep playing.

“I don’t have any plans of giving it up,” Wake said via TitansOnline. “As long as there is a mutual desire from myself and the organization obviously as well, I’d look forward (to playing here again).”

Maybe his mind has changed since then.

Tennessee was able to save $5.6 million against the cap by releasing him.

If this is the end for Wake, he’ll finish with 101 career sacks. That’s a strong number for a guy who only began his NFL career in 2009 after first starring in the CFL.