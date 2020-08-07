Report: Captain Munnerlyn arrested at airport for allegedly writing bad checks

Former NFL player Captain Munnerlyn was arrested at an airport for allegedly writing bad checks.

Andy Slater, a radio host at 640 AM in South Florida, reported on Friday that Munnerlyn was arrested at Miami International Airport. Slater says Munnerlyn was headed from Miami to Cancun but was pulled off his flight. There is a fugitive warrant for him in Las Vegas as he is accused of writing bad checks, Slater says.

DETAILS: Munnerlyn was headed from Miami to Cancun, Mexico. He boarded the flight but was removed, sources say. “This is a complete misunderstanding and we will clear this situation immediately,” his attorney Ricky Patel tells me. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 8, 2020

Munnerlyn’s attorney says the whole this is a misunderstanding.

Munnerlyn, 32, was a 7th-round pick by Carolina in 2009. The former cornerback had 12 interceptions and 10 sacks over 10 seasons. He has not played in an NFL regular season game since the 2018 season.