Car belonging to Chiefs CB shot up in Louisiana

A vehicle belonging to Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was riddled will bullets on Friday afternoon in Minden, Louisiana.

Sneed, who was visiting his home town, was not injured during the incident.

“A random and unnecessary act of violence occurred while Mr. Sneed was visiting his home town. No one was injured, but gunshots damaged his vehicle. He was briefly questioned and released without incident,” Sneed’s agent told TMZ Sports.

The Minden Police Department did briefly detain Sneed for questioning, but he was later released. They continue to actively investigate the shooting, which they say is random, and have offered a $5,000 reward.

The Chiefs say they are aware of the incident but offered no comment.

Sneed was a fourth-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL draft out of Louisiana Tech. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team that same year and has amassed 117 tackles and five interceptions in 24 career games.