Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline.

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.

“I wouldn’t say [his coaching style] is outdated, because he was just coaching college three years ago,” Jones told TMZ Sports. “It’s just times have changed. And I don’t know if he’s willing to make that sacrifice and change in his demeanor, his personality, or his coaching style to keep up with times today.”

Jones added that he feels Meyer’s style of coaching is “a little behind us” and that Meyer’s refusal to change may mean the end of his coaching career.

We know that Meyer won’t get another shot in the NFL. He’d have to go back to college if he wants to work again, and his NFL tenure was such a disaster that some schools might have reservations about bringing him in. He’d also likely be very picky about the jobs he would take. One option could be a return to television, where some of his on-air work proved ironically prescient ahead of his NFL tenure.

Photo: Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reacts during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports