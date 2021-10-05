Urban Meyer’s old advice goes viral for perfect reason

Urban Meyer delivered some advice for struggling college programs last year that was well received, and the coach has suddenly found himself in a situation where he needs to practice what he has preached.

Meyer worked as a college analyst for FOX Sports last season. During one broadcast, he shared some advice for struggling teams and said their issues are usually the result of one or more of the following: trust issues, dysfunctional environment, or selfishness. Meyer’s message went viral again on Tuesday after Pat McAfee and others shared it on Twitter.

You can probably recognize the irony. When Meyer first delivered the message, it was directed at elite college programs like Michigan, LSU and Penn State. You can see a video of him breaking down the three issues further here.

Of course, Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars appear to now have issues in all three areas. Meyer is dealing with a lot of negative publicity after a video went viral that showed a woman rubbing up against him at a bar in Ohio. The drama seems to have created trust issues in the locker room, as one anonymous player unloaded on Meyer on Tuesday. Meyer also admitted that his behavior was selfish, and it has certainly created a dysfunctional environment in Jacksonville.

Even Jaguars owner Shad Khan was critical of Meyer’s behavior. If Meyer wants to keep his job, he has a lot of problems to fix in short order.