Cardale Jones working out for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are kicking the tires on one well-known former star.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Sunday that quarterback Cardale Jones has earned himself a workout with the Raiders. The 27-year-old has been out of the NFL since 2019.

Jones, the ex-Ohio State standout, has had an interesting last few years in his football career. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fourth round of the 2016 draft but appeared in just one total game for them. Jones was then traded to the Los Angeles Chargers, where he had a brief stint before being waived. The Seattle Seahawks then picked him up for their practice squad before soon releasing him as well.

Jones even had a recent run in the XFL, which may have been the worst yet.

Now Jones will get a chance to prove if he still has any NFL upside left for a Raiders team that will enter the season with Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota, and Nathan Peterman already on their QB depth chart.