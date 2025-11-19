Cardi B shares first photos of her baby with Stefon Diggs

Rapper Cardi B has shared the first photos of her newborn baby boy with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The rapper shared four pictures of her son with Diggs, who was born Nov. 4. The baby’s name has not yet been revealed, and his face is blurred out in one of the images. Diggs himself appears in one of the photos, while the baby is wrapped in a Patriots onesie in three of the images.

Cardi B revealed her pregnancy in September. Diggs has largely refused to comment on their relationship, though he made a somewhat amusing allusion to the pregnancy shortly after it was announced.

Cardi B has three children from her previous relationship with rapper Offset. Diggs has an 8-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, and a recent paternity test indicated that he is the father of another baby girl born in April.

Diggs and Cardi B have been in a relationship since at least May, when they made their public debut by attending a New York Knicks game.

Diggs is in his first season with the Patriots. He has made himself an integral part of the team’s offense, and has 59 catches for 659 yards and three touchdowns through 11 games.