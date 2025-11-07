Stefon Diggs gets results from paternity test with Instagram model Aileen Lopera

Stefon Diggs recently requested a paternity test after Instagram model Aileen Lopera sued the New England Patriots star for child-related expenses, and the results have come in.

Tamar Arminak, an attorney who represents Lopera, told Page Six on Wednesday that it has been confirmed that Diggs is the father of Lopera’s 1-year-old daughter.

“The paternity has been confirmed. Mr. Diggs is the father of the child,” Tamar Arminak said. “Now that the child’s paternity has been established and Mr. Diggs has acknowledged his daughter, my client hopes they can work toward being great parents to their child.”

Lopera, who is known online as Lord Gisselle, filed a petition in December 2024 to determine who was the father of her child. The petition, which was filed in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles, listed Stefon Diggs as the other parent.

Lopera was pregnant at the time. She gave birth to the child, a girl, on April 2, 2025. Lopera has asked the court to order Diggs to cover her pregnancy, birth expenses and attorney fees. She has also asked that she be given legal and physical custody of the child and that Diggs be granted visitation rights.

In a response to the lawsuit that was filed in July, Diggs said he was “not certain” that he was the child’s father, which led to the 31-year-old wideout requesting the paternity test.

Diggs is currently dating rapper Cardi B, who revealed in September that she and Diggs are expecting a child together.

Diggs also has an 8-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Cardi B has three other children with fellow rapper Offset.

Cardi B was spotted at the Patriots’ Week 9 game against the Atlanta Falcons sitting in a luxury box alongside team owner Robert Kraft. There had been rumors over the summer that Diggs and Cardi B broke up, but Cardi B had a vulgar response to those.

Diggs signed a three-year deal with the Patriots during the offseason and has worked his way back from a torn ACL he suffered during his brief tenure with the Houston Texans last year. He has 45 catches for 508 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2025.