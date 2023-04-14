Cardinals star hints at frustration with team via social media

One of the anchors of the Arizona Cardinals’ defense appears to be unhappy with the team.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker on Thursday sparked speculation that he is frustrated with the team with some cryptic social media activity. The most telling sign that something is amiss came when he — for seemingly no reason — removed “AZ” from his Twitter bio.

Budda Baker's Twitter bio then vs now. AZ is now missing. pic.twitter.com/uxFvV1rz2J — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) April 14, 2023

Had Baker only removed two letters from his Twitter bio and done nothing else, most people probably would not have noticed. However, the “AZ” disappeared at around the same time Baker tweeted the following:

The GIF comes from ESPN’s popular documentary series “The Last Dance.” In one scene, Jordan spoke about how it always became personal for him when he felt he was being disrespected. It is safe to assume Baker feels disrespected by someone, but the question is who.

Most people think Baker was sending a message to the Cardinals. The 27-year-old has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons and in five seasons overall since the Cardinals drafted him in 2017. Baker has two years remaining on the four-year, $59 million extension he signed prior to the 2020 season. There are several safeties making more than him, so perhaps Baker wants a new contract.

Whatever the case, something is obviously bothering Baker. He also would not be the first player to send a message to the Cardinals with cryptic social media activity.