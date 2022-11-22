Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City.

“We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game,” Kingsbury told McManaman.

“It’s challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner,” Kingsbury added.

The Cardinals were in Mexico City for their “Monday Night Football” game against the San Francisco 49ers. They lost the game badly 38-10.

Kugler’s page has already been deactivated from the Cardinals’ website.

Kugler, 56, had been with the Cardinals since 2019. He originally served as their offensive line coach and then added run game coordinator duties in 2021.

Kugler played college football at UTEP and has had two separate stints coaching his alma mater. In addition to the Cardinals, Kugler has coached the Lions, Bills, Steelers and Broncos.