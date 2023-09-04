Cardinals double down on bizarre QB plan for Week 1

The Arizona Cardinals are extremely dedicated to maintaining secrecy regarding which quarterback will start their season opener.

The Cardinals are so determined to refuse to name a starter that they are not even letting either of the candidates speak to the media this week. Josh Dobbs and Clayton Tune, who are in contention to start against Washington, are not listed for media availability this week, even though quarterbacks customarily speak on Wednesdays.

Another twist to the Cardinals’ quarterback situation: They don’t have either Josh Dobbs or Clayton Tune listed to speak at the podium on their weekly media schedule. Quarterbacks usually talk on Wednesdays. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) September 4, 2023

Last week, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said he felt it was a “competitive advantage” to avoid naming a starter. Most scoffed at that logic, as neither Dobbs nor Tune are seen as likely to give defenses fits. It makes Gannon look fairly silly, though that has been happening a lot lately.

Dobbs is the more experienced option after starting two games last year for Tennessee, though the Cardinals just acquired him at the end of preseason. Tune is a fifth-round rookie. Gannon is determined to keep everyone on the edge of their seats to try to figure out which one will get the nod.