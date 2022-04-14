Report: Cardinals have not offered Kyler Murray new contract

There apparently has not been any progress made in the contract matter between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday that the Cardinals have not made a contract offer to Murray. Further, Murray’s agent apparently pulled his opening contract proposal.

The #Cardinals have yet to make a contract offer to Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray, whose agent, Erik Burkhardt, informed the team weeks ago he was pulling his opening proposal off the table, per sources. Other teams are monitoring closely; Arizona insists Murray won’t be traded. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2022

Murray’s camp has made it clear this offseason that they are displeased with the QB’s contract. Murray’s agent has even outright put pressure on the Cardinals to give his client a new deal.

Murray is entering the fourth season of his rookie contract, which is set to pay him $5.5 million in 2022. That’s an incredible bargain for a player of his quality. That’s why he wants the team to give him a new deal.

Murray reportedly is looking to have his contract situation resolved before training camp.

Murray was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cardinals in 2019. He has passed for 11,480 yards, 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions during his career. He has also rushed for 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Photo: Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Houston Texans in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports