Bengals’ Carlos Dunlap airs out frustrations with role on social media

Carlos Dunlap has long been a standout pass rusher for the Cincinnati Bengals, but his role has been reduced this year. He’s not at all happy about it, either.

On Saturday, Dunlap posted a picture of what appeared to be the Bengals’ defensive end depth chart. It depicted Dunlap as the team’s third stringer at both end spots. In the caption, Dunlap suggested coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo had an “experiment,” but added “I don’t got time for this.”

Dunlap was relegated to third down duty two weeks ago. He made no secret of his displeasure with that move, and even added that he had not been told in advance of the decision.

The 31-year-old defensive end has spent his entire career with the Bengals. His 82.5 career sacks make him the franchise’s all-time leader. There’s been some chatter about a possible trade as a result of his reduced role and unhappiness. If Dunlap wants a move, he wouldn’t be the only member of the team who does.