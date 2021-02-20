Carson Wentz bids heartfelt farewell to Eagles in Instagram message

Carson Wentz said farewell to Eagles fans and the city of Philadelphia in an Instagram message on Friday.

Wentz thanks his teammates, coaches, and the fans in Philadelphia, adding that he hopes to continue charitable efforts in the area moving forward. He also added that he is “excited” to join the Indianapolis Colts, who agreed to acquire him in a trade on Thursday.

Notably, Wentz does thank his former coach Doug Pederson, even though the two apparently fell out quite spectacularly in 2020.

It’s yet to be seen how Eagles fans remember Wentz. He was awesome for the team in the first part of his career, but things completely came off the rails in 2020. Ultimately, he was the team’s quarterback for a good part of a Super Bowl season, and that has to mean something once the bad feelings from the trade subside.