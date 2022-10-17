Extent of Carson Wentz’s hand injury revealed

Carson Wentz suffered an injury to his throwing hand during the Washington Commanders’ win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, and it is one that will sideline the veteran quarterback for several games.

Wentz is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a fractured ring finger, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. The Commanders could place Wentz on injured reserve, which would make him ineligible to play until Week 11 at the earliest.

#Commanders QB Carson Wentz is facing a recovery time of roughly 4-6 weeks and Injured Reserve is a consideration, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s currently in Los Angeles meeting with a hand specialist because of his fractured ring finger. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

Washington head coach Ron Rivera will now have to decide between Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell as his starting quarterback going forward. Heinicke is the experienced backup who made 15 starts for the Commanders last season. He passed for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, while going 7-8 as a starter. Howell is a rookie 5th-round pick out of North Carolina. He played well in the preseason, passing for 547 yards and three touchdowns.

Heinicke is a solid backup option who has already proven he can win games. However, Washington may want to see what their rookie has to offer.