Carson Wentz credits 1 ex-teammate for decision to join Chiefs

Carson Wentz’s decision to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs has apparently been in the back of his mind for some time thanks to one former teammate.

Wentz said Thursday that former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Nick Foles was instrumental in his decision to sign with the Chiefs to serve as Patrick Mahomes’ backup. Foles has played for both Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, and had raved about both when he and Wentz were on the Eagles together.

“I remember all the good things he had to say about his time here,” Wentz said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “He absolutely loved it. He loved working with those guys, and those things he said to me back then definitely still rang true in my head as I was making this decision.

“I just remember all the positive things he said about the organization, coaches. … Those things were definitely a factor and gave me a little more peace and comfort in knowing what I was getting into.”

Wentz suggested the conversations happened years ago, but stuck with him. That culminated in this week’s decision to sign a one-year deal with Kansas City.

A former Pro Bowl selection, Wentz’s days as a starter seem to be over, at least for now, after an unimpressive spell with Washington in 2022. He spent last year with the Rams, so he is certainly soaking up plenty of knowledge from coaches with a reputation for having excellent offensive minds.