Chiefs sign Pro Bowl QB to serve as Patrick Mahomes’ backup

April 1, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
The helmet of the Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to have landed their backup quarterback to serve behind superstar starter Patrick Mahomes.

Former Pro Bowl QB Carson Wentz has signed a 1-year deal with the defending champs, according to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.

Wentz last season served as a backup QB for Los Angeles Rams starter Matthew Stafford. Wentz threw for 163 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception in 2 games (1 start) for the Rams.

Wentz will likely take over as the Chiefs’ QB2 as the team cut ties with last year’s backup Blaine Gabbert, who saw action in just two regular season games last year.

Wentz threw for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions with the Colts in 2021, his last full year as an NFL starter.

Mahomes has been relatively healthy throughout most of his career. The 2-time MVP has missed just four regular season games since becoming the Chiefs’ starter in 2018.

But in case of emergency, Wentz brings veteran experience into the Chiefs’ QB room. The former Philadelphia Eagles star has 93 NFL starts under his belt — just three fewer than Mahomes.

Carson WentzKansas City Chiefs
