Chiefs sign Pro Bowl QB to serve as Patrick Mahomes’ backup

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to have landed their backup quarterback to serve behind superstar starter Patrick Mahomes.

Former Pro Bowl QB Carson Wentz has signed a 1-year deal with the defending champs, according to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.

#Chiefs signed Carson Wentz as backup 1-year deal, per sources. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 2, 2024

Wentz last season served as a backup QB for Los Angeles Rams starter Matthew Stafford. Wentz threw for 163 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception in 2 games (1 start) for the Rams.

Wentz will likely take over as the Chiefs’ QB2 as the team cut ties with last year’s backup Blaine Gabbert, who saw action in just two regular season games last year.

Wentz threw for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions with the Colts in 2021, his last full year as an NFL starter.

Mahomes has been relatively healthy throughout most of his career. The 2-time MVP has missed just four regular season games since becoming the Chiefs’ starter in 2018.

But in case of emergency, Wentz brings veteran experience into the Chiefs’ QB room. The former Philadelphia Eagles star has 93 NFL starts under his belt — just three fewer than Mahomes.