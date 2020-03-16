Case Keenum gets 3-year, $18 million contract from Browns

Case Keenum is on to his sixth team since 2014.

Keenum is getting a 3-year, $18 million contract from the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland had interest in upgrading their backup quarterback spot from Drew Stanton. They reportedly were looking at Chase Daniel as well, but Keenum makes plenty of sense for them.

In 2017, Keenum had a career-year with Minnesota, throwing for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His quarterbacks coach that year was Kevin Stefanski, who is Cleveland’s new head coach.

Keenum passed for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions with Washington last season and 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in Denver the year before. Cleveland now will have a steady veteran behind Baker Mayfield, one who could push him to get better.