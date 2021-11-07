CBS announcer Adam Archuleta trolled over Patriots red zone analysis

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers appeared in his 38th career NFL game on Sunday. The former undrafted free agent has been a regular contributor over the past three seasons, but he has yet to catch a touchdown pass. One CBS announcer must have had Meyers confused for someone else in Carolina.

Adam Archuleta served as CBS’ color commentator for New England’s game against the Panthers. He had some very questionable analysis late in the first half with the Patriots facing 3rd-and-5 deep in Carolina territory. Before the ball was snapped, Archuleta predicted New England might run a wide receiver screen or something to Meyers, whom he described as Mac Jones’ “favorite target in the red zone.”

Jones then fired a touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry, who is actually his favorite red zone target.

Again, Meyers has zero touchdown receptions in his career. He had one called back earlier this season, adding to what has become an unprecedented scoreless streak.

Per @ESPNStatsInfo: Jakobi Meyers entered today with 116 receptions and 0 receiving TDs. That is the most receptions through 35 career games without a receiving TD since the 1970 merger. Today is Meyers' 35th game. He had a receiving TD overturned via a holding penalty. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 17, 2021

Twitter was not kind to Archuleta:

Jakobi Meyers is who’s favorite red zone target??? Not a great day for Adam Archuleta — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) November 7, 2021

“Jakobi Meyers is his favorite target in the red zone”. You sure, Adam? — Kevin Peters (@kfpeters) November 7, 2021

Even if Archuleta was referring to red zone targets, that would still be inaccurate. Henry and fellow Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith both have more red zone targets than Meyers this season.

Mistakes happen, but Archuleta’s was noticeably bad considering the circumstances.

H/T Wardo