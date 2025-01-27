CBS has major screw-up with false flag on Bills’ 4th down play

CBS had a major screw-up with a false flag on the Buffalo Bills’ fourth-down play late in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday.

The Bills had a 4th-and-5 at their 47-yard line trailing 32-29 against the Chiefs with two minutes left in the fourth quarter. The game was on the line, and the Chiefs sent a great blitz that forced Josh Allen to throw up a pass. Dalton Kincaid was unable to make the catch, which gave the ball to KC.

However, a false flag by CBS gave Bills fans brief hope.

After the ball fell incomplete, CBS flashed its yellow “flag” graphic on the screen for several seconds.

Jim Nantz even said on air that he was told there was a flag.

CBS just made the world think that there was a flag on the Bills' crucial fourth-down play in the AFC Championship Game. 🏈📺🎙️😬 #NFL pic.twitter.com/cqzODHznGC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 27, 2025

Despite what CBS flashed on the screen, no penalty flag was thrown on the field.

What happened there? Was there a miscommunication? Just an error on CBS’ side? They gave Bills fans brief hope, which was cruel.

In the end, the Chiefs pulled out a 32-29 win. That false flag from CBS was an extra dagger to Bills fans.