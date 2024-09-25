CeeDee Lamb makes big admission about Cowboys’ loss to Ravens

CeeDee Lamb was visibly frustrated on more than one occasion during the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and the star wide receiver has since admitted that he could have done a better job of handling his emotions.

The Ravens beat the Cowboys 28-25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the final score was a bit misleading. Dallas trailed 28-6 at the start of the second half before trying to mount a comeback, but their awakening was too late.

Lamb had just 4 catches for 67 yards in the game. He also lost a fumble and dropped a pass. Lamb was seen having an animated exchange with Dak Prescott on the sideline during the first half that appeared to end with the Pro Bowl receiver saying “just get me the f–ing ball.”

CeeDee Lamb yelling at Dak Prescott 😳 pic.twitter.com/RIpbxzEWS8 — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) September 22, 2024

On Tuesday, Lamb expressed regret over both his play and the way he carried himself.

“Honestly I got to be truthful to myself and I played a part in that loss, a big part honestly, and nor did my body language nor attitude, approaching the situation help the situation or the outcome of the game,” Lamb said.

CeeDee Lamb: "Honestly I got to be truthful to myself and I played a part in that loss, a big part honestly, and nor did my body language nor attitude, approaching the situation help the situation or the outcome of the game." — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 24, 2024

Lamb added that he “failed myself” and should have done a better job of being a leader.

“And, yeah, I kind of let the game get to my head a little bit. But in the same sense, I know what I can do. I know what I bring to the table, and I know what I can do on that field,” Lamb said. “So, with that being said, going forward, there shall be a difference.”

Lamb held out for much of the offseason before signing a contract extension that made him one of the highest-paid players in NFL history. He has just 13 catches through three games after leading the league with 135 receptions last season. Some have attributed the slow start to the time Lamb missed during the offseason.

Either way, the Cowboys are 1-2 with a road game coming up against the divisional rival New York Giants. It is difficult to call any Week 4 game a must-win, but it certainly feels that way for Dallas.