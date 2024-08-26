CeeDee Lamb’s contract situation has finally been resolved

Things are much more harmonious in Dallas Cowboys land.

The Cowboys and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on Monday agreed to a contract extension. The deal makes Lamb one of the highest-paid receivers in the league.

Lamb’s deal is for four years and worth $136 million, including a $38 million signing bonus.

Lamb will be making $34 million per year according to the deal terms. That makes him the second-highest paid receiver in the NFL, behind only Justin Jefferson.

Lamb’s deal comes as the wide receiver market was reset this offseason. Eleven different receivers received contract extension. But Ja’Marr Chase and Brandon Aiyuk are still waiting on deals for themselves.

CeeDee Lamb is now the eleventh receiver to sign a lucrative contract this offseason: 🏈CeeDee Lamb:

🏈Justin Jefferson: 4-years, $140M

🏈DJ Moore: 4-years, $110M

🏈Amon-Ra St. Brown: 4-years, $120.01M

🏈A.J. Brown: 3-years, $92M

🏈Jaylen Waddle: 3-years, $84.75M

🏈Nico… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2024

Lamb receiving his contract resolves an issue that generated headlines during training camp. Lamb even expressed his frustration publicly at one point.

The 25-year-old Lamb has played in the NFL for four seasons and been selected to the Pro Bowl three times. He led the NFL last season with 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.