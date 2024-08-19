 Skip to main content
CeeDee Lamb sends fans into frenzy with cryptic Instagram post

August 19, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
CeeDee Lamb celebrates a catch

Oct 17, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes the catch and runs the ball for the game winning touchdown in overtime at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys fans have been anxiously awaiting a resolution in the team’s ongoing contract dispute with CeeDee Lamb, and the star wide receiver is not doing much to ease the concerns.

Lamb shared a cryptic photo on social media Monday that sent fans into a frenzy of uninformed speculation. The photo, which Lamb posted on his Instagram story, shows a scene from “Spider-Man 3” where Peter Parker is putting on a black suit.

There was, of course, no context. But the most popular theories were that Lamb was either saying he is ready to lock in for the 2024 season or that he is embracing a new villain role, perhaps with reports leaking that he has turned down big money from the Cowboys.

The black Spider-Man suit represents when an alien symbiote attached itself to Spider-Man and caused the superhero to go rogue, so some people interpreted the post as a bad sign. It’s also possible that it meant nothing at all, but Lamb had to have known it would draw a huge reaction given the circumstances.

Lamb, who led the NFL with 135 catches last season and had 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns, has held out from training camp. There has been some recent optimism about an extension getting done, but Lamb’s Instagram post cast some new doubt on that.

Article Tags

CeeDee LambDallas Cowboys
