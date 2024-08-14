Report reveals whether CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys will reach deal

The Dallas Cowboys and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have yet to agree to a new contract, and a new report is hinting at just how far apart the two sides are.

Lamb and the Cowboys are “not close” to agreeing to a new deal, according to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. However, there is “no doubt” that the two sides will ultimately sort out a contract.

Hill reports that Lamb is not necessarily trying to top Justin Jefferson’s $35 million annual salary, but either way, the Cowboys are yet to reach his number. The team is said to be offering shy of $33 million annually, and there are still issues with cash flow and contract structure to work out as well.

The good news for the Cowboys is that no one seems to believe this will not get resolved prior to Week 1. At times, the Cowboys have stepped on their own negotiating efforts, but Lamb does not seem to have been put off by it too badly.

Lamb led the NFL last season with Lamb had 135 and had 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is set to make around $18 million in the final year of his rookie contract this year.