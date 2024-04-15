Top Cowboys players not with team to start voluntary workouts

Two of the Dallas Cowboys’ top players were not with the team for the start of their voluntary off-season workouts on Monday.

Neither CeeDee Lamb nor Micah Parsons were present for the Cowboys on Monday to start the team’s voluntary workouts. Parsons did not attend the program last year.

Lamb is seeking a contract extension from the Cowboys, so he feels it makes no sense for him to attend voluntary activities until he receives a new contract from the team.

WR CeeDee Lamb is not participating in the Cowboys offseason program.

Per a source with knowledge of the negotiations or lack there of on a contract extension, “why would he” — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 15, 2024

Lamb was a first-round pick by the Cowboys in 2020. He is set to play on his 5th-year contract option in 2024, which will pay him nearly $18 million. Parsons was drafted in the first round in 2021 and is under contract with the team through 2025. The Cowboys already picked up their 5th-year option for Parsons, which will pay the linebacker $21.3 million in 2025.

The Cowboys likely knew that neither player would be participating in the offseason program. That is one of the consequences of having top players seeking contract extensions from the team.

Dak Prescott, Zack Martin, Terence Steele and Trevon Diggs are among the Cowboys players who are signed to long-term deals.