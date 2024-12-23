CeeDee Lamb shares why he is playing through bad shoulder injury

CeeDee Lamb has been playing through a significant injury for nearly two months now, and the Dallas Cowboys star spoke about his motivation for doing so following Sunday night’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lamb had 7 catches for 105 yards in the Cowboys’ 26-24 win over the Bucs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. After the game, he told reporters his shoulder is still “outta whack” from when he suffered a sprained AC joint in Week 9.

When asked why he continues to play through the pain even with the Cowboys now officially eliminated from playoff contention, Lamb had a great response.

“I love this game that much,” Lamb said. “I’m literally willing to put my body out there on the line for my guys.”

Lamb held out for a new contract during the offseason. He eventually signed a 4-year, $136 million extension. The Pro Bowl wideout says anyone who questioned his love for the game during the holdout is “kind of insane.”

Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring injury during the same game in which Lamb hurt his shoulder. Lamb is now up to 101 catches and 1,194 yards on the year, which is remarkable considering how long Prescott has been out. The fact that Lamb has continued to produce with a backup quarterback and an injury is impressive.