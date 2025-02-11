CeeDee Lamb has strong response to Micah Parsons trade talk

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons has once again found himself at the center of trade rumors heading into the offseason, and one of his teammates is fed up with the speculation.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that there have been “at least been some internal discussions” in Dallas about whether the Cowboys want to sign Parsons to a massive contract extension or potentially trade the star pass-rusher. CeeDee Lamb does not understand what there is to think about.

Lamb took to social media on Sunday with a strong response to the latest trade rumors.

“Y’all aren’t tired of this? Every offseason, top of the charts… Let’s just win ball games and that’s with 11! SMH,” Lamb wrote on X.

Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He is set to make just over $24 million. Nick Bosa is currently the highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL with an average annual salary of $34 million, so Parsons will likely seek a similar deal from the Cowboys.

Parsons had 12 sacks in 13 games this season. He has had at least that many sacks in each of his first four NFL seasons. There are few players in the league that make a bigger defensive impact than the former Penn State star.

If the Cowboys want to immediately contend for championships under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, keeping Parsons should be a priority. Even if they could get a massive haul in return for him, Parsons is the type of generational talent that is almost impossible to find.